Mann announces Judicial Commission under sitting HC judge to probe Moosewala’s killing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to set up of a Judicial Commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court for enquiring into the murder case of renowned singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

The CM, while acceding to a request by Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of slain singer, said that the state government will be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired into by the sitting judge of the court.

Mann said the state government will ensure full cooperation to this Enquiry Commission including roping in any of the Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Condemning the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the CM said the government will leave no stone unturned to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind the bars.

Mann said he has already issued directions to Police for thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner.

The CM categorically said all the aspects of security reduction of late singer are also under scrutiny and the responsibility of lapse, if any, will be definitely fixed.

Meanwhile, expressing deep shock and grief at the sad and untimely demise of Sidhu Moose Wala, the CM said the departed singer was a celebrated artist and a cultural icon of Punjab.

Mann said he has deep regards for departed soul adding that the state government is solidly with the aggrieved family in this hour of grief.

He shared his condolences with the family and prayed to Almighty for granting eternal peace to departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.