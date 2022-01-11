Majithia not a ‘freedom fighter’ but a ‘drug peddler’ on the run: Randhawa

With former minister Bikram Singh Majithia thanking the almighty, Punjabis, the judicial system and politicians across political lines “who believed he had been wronged for the interim anticipatory bail granted to him in a drug case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said the Akali leader will have to soon pay for his sins against Punjab and its youth.

Taking a strong stance over Akali leader rejoicing over his interim bail, Randhawa – who holds home portfolio – reminded Majithia he is not a ‘freedom fighter’ but a ‘drug peddler’ on the run. Randhawa said that it is shameful the Akali leader is celebrating his interim bail, which too has been given by the court with certain riders.

He said Majithia seems to have forgotten that his trial will be held in the court where he will be made accountable for his involvement in sheltering the drug trade and ruining the lives of millions of youth of the state.

The minister said Majithia can’t escape from the punishment for this heinous and unpardonable crime. He said that if Majithia was so much clean and then why he was hiding like a ‘mouse’ and running away from the clutches of law in last 20 days. Rather than running away he should have voluntarily came forward and joined the investigation.

Randhawa reminded Akali leader that he has been just granted bail, that too with restrictions, by the court and has not been exonerated from his sins against the state and its people.

Randhawa said the celebrations by Akali cadres over this issue reflect the moral degradation of the party which once stood for the cause of Punjab and Sikh panth.

He said earlier Akalis used to court arrest for safeguarding the interests of the state but now their self proclaimed ‘tallest leader’ is running away to evade the arrest as his hands are drenched in drug trade. People will teach Akalis a lesson for this crime and they will be sent to political oblivion after the ensuing polls, the minister said.