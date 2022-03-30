Law & order taking turn for the worst in Punjab: Pargat Singh

Citing recent incidents of crime, former minister and Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh on Wednesday questioned the law and order situation in the state under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

In a tweet, Pargat said “the law and order situation in Punjab is taking a turn for the worst”. Referring to recent killings, the Congress legislator said in the last few days international Kabaddi player Sandeep Ambian was gunned down in a Kabaddi tournament, 20 bullets were fired. A Congress panch was killed at Petrol Pump in Nawanshahr, 15 bullets were fired.

“A Congress worker has been killed by AAP goons in Zira. Communal tensions flared up in Majitha after the killing of two persons. A doctor’s family has been fired at and robbed in Amritsar. While all this is happening AAP govt is busy beating up farmers in Lambi,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Punjab Congress had on Tuesday demanded arrest of AAP workers who allegedly attacked a Congress worker, who died today, in Ferozepur district on 12 March after AAP’s victory in Assembly polls