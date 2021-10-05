Lakhimpur Kheri incident height of atrocity: Bhagwant Mann

Condemning the killing of the farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Monday termed it as the height of atrocity.

In a statement, Mann said what could be bigger hooliganism than the son of the Union minister of state for home is involved in the ruthless killing of farmers.

He said this question will also be asked in Parliament directly to the Prime Minister. He said about 700 farmers have been martyred during the ongoing farmers’ movement but despite this, the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh were still bloodthirsty.

The Member of Parliament said along with the BJP leaders, now their sons and daughters have also started killing the farmers by crushing them under their vehicles. He said it is clear from the ruthless killings of the country’s ‘annadatas’ that there is no democracy in Uttar Pradesh and the country, but the ‘goonda raj’ of batons and bullets system.

Expressing grief over the incident, the AAP leader said the ruling leaders are treating the common people as small creatures. He said after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the kin of the injured, leaders of the opposition parties and no one else was allowed to go to the spot.

Mann further termed the sealing of Lakhimpur Kheri and the suspension of internet services as the height of oppression.

The AAP leader said the people who rammed, instigated and opened fire on the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri; no action below section 302 of murder against them is acceptable. Releasing a video, Mann appealed to the people to take this matter to the international level (UN).

He also raised a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he (Modi) only talks about his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but does not listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the people.