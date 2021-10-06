Lakhimpur Kheri: AAP stages protests demanding Union minister’s resignation, son’s arrest

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh for ‘throttling’ the democracy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday staged protests against the two governments over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

AAP demanded the arrest of the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra and also the dismissal of the minister with a fair investigation.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here, AAP legislator and farmers’ wing Punjab president, Kultar Singh Sandhwan said injustice was being done to the farmers and the Modi and UP government was strangling democracy.

“The Lakhimpur Kheri violence is a blot on our democracy. The oppression meted upon the farmers is not acceptable,” he said, adding that it’s only‘goonda raj’ of batons and bullets system in UP,” he said.

The AAP leader claimed that instead of taking action against the minister’s son, the BJP government is trying to save him. He said that about 700 farmers have been martyred during the ongoing farmers’ movement but despite this, the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh were still bloodthirsty.

Sandhwan said the Aam Aadmi Party stands firmly with the farmers and the kin of the victims. “The voice of the farmers cannot be suppressed. The ‘annadatas’ are the breadwinners of the country and the barbarism inflicted on them cannot go unanswered. The government should immediately bring the perpetrators of the violence to book with the arrest of the minister’s son,” he said.

The AAP leader further termed the provocative remarks made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the BJP workers against the farmers for setting up a BJP ‘goonda’ (goon) brigade and responding by ‘tit for tat’ as extremely unfortunate and an expression of the BJP’s goon thinking.