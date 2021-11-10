Khattar urges ex-servicemen and retired employees to join hands with govt for service delivery at grassroots

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, called upon all the ex-servicemen and retired employees of the state to join hands with the government and contribute towards ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and services reach the grassroots level.

Addressing the ex-servicemen and retired employees of the state through a webinar here today, the CM said the vision of the state government is to partner these volunteers with the state for the upliftment of society.

For this, the state government has created the Samarpan portal ‘samarpan.haryana.gov.in’, on which all the ex-servicemen and retired employees can register themselves as volunteers and the state government will implement these schemes in the right way with the help of their valuable experiences.

Khattar said at present, through e-governance and good governance, the government has taken resolution to bring more than 500 services at the doorsteps of the common man. He said it is the duty of the government to take care of the 2.75 crore population of the state i.e. about 70 lakh families.

Khattar said his government started an ambitious scheme Parivar Pehchan Patra, under which every family is being identified so that the family that wants to avail benefits of welfare schemes will be given priority. He said the data of all the families have been collected under the Parivar Pehchan Patra and the work of verification of this data through the local committee constituted in the district has almost been completed.

The CM said recently the Government has started the Har-Hith Store scheme. Initially, 71 stores have been opened. In the first phase, there is a plan to open 2000 stores and in the second phase, 5000 such stores will be opened. He requested the ex-servicemen and retired employees to motivate the members of the needy families especially the youth for taking benefit of the Har-Hith scheme so that those families can get employment.

The CM said people migrate from village to city for their livelihood, so the pressure on cities is also increasing. The aim of the state government is to create a harmonious environment in the rural areas so that the villagers can improve their living conditions. For this, in addition to traditional farming, animal husbandry, bee keeping, fisheries, mushroom cultivation and agro-based small, cottage industries, etc. are being promoted under this initiative.