Khattar pays tributes to martyred soldiers on Vijay Diwas

On the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, paid rich tributes and saluted the great heroes who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the defence, peace, and self-respect of the country.

In a message issued today, the CM said with their strength, indomitable courage, and valour the brave soldiers of the Indian Army had forced the soldiers of Pakistan to surrender in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

विजय दिवस के अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

1971 के युद्ध में अपने अदम्य साहस व शौर्य के दम पर पाकिस्तान के सैनिकों को आत्मसमर्पण के लिए मजबूर करने वाले भारतीय सेना के वीर और पराक्रमी सैनिकों को कोट-कोटि नमन।

जय हिन्द। #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/WbzJhAGVDM — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 16, 2021

Remembering the martyrs, he said that the sacrifice made by the brave sons of Mother India during this war will always inspire our young generation to imbibe the spirit of patriotism.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, also paid homage to the brave soldiers of India, a symbol of valor and courage. He said that on this day in the year 1971, the Pakistani army surrendered in front of the courage and valor of the Indian Army. This great valor of the Indian Army will continue to make every Indian proud.

The minister of state for social justice and empowerment, OP Yadav said the Haryana government is committed to the welfare of soldiers. Sainik Sadan will be set up in every district of the state for the welfare of soldiers, he said after paying tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at Martyrs Memorial in Zila Sainik Board, Narnaul today.

He said every facility for the welfare of soldiers would be provided under one roof in Sainik Sadan to be built in every district of the state.