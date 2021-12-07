Khattar pays tribute to brave soldiers

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland.

He said the jawans of the country are standing firm on the borders of the country even in adverse conditions and are still performing their duties with courage and valour.

It is due to our soldiers that the borders of the country are secure and our independence and sovereignty are intact, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said this historic day gave us an opportunity to re-affirm our solidarity with the Armed Forces and to recognise the services of ex-servicemen.

He also called upon the people to salute the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice and courage, besides contributing voluntarily and generously towards the Flag Day Fund, which would be utilized for the noble cause of the rehabilitation of war widows, disabled defence personnel and ex-servicemen.

Channi said that it was a humble contribution and a token of respect towards the outstanding services rendered by our valiant soldiers who zealously guarded our borders around the clock. The CM also generously donated towards the Defence Services Welfare Fund on this historic day.