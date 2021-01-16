Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the state government was working out plans to open a film city in the state for which a land spanning an area of 50 to 100 acres has been finalised.

To be located at Pinjore in the state, the proposed film city project would be carried out on a public-private partnership basis.

Meanwhile, to ensure that no youth remains unemployed in the state, the Haryana government has prepared a special six month exit strategy under the Saksham Yuva scheme as per which special efforts would be made for increasing employability of ‘Saksham Yuvas’ through their skilling, job readiness training and job linkage before they leave the scheme.

This was disclosed at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the CM to review the progress of Saksham Yuva scheme here today.

Under the Saksham Yuva scheme, monthly allowance of Rs 3000, Rs 1500 and Rs 900 are being given to post graduate, graduate and 10+2 students respectively in addition to monthly honorarium of Rs 6000 for 100 hours work. At present, over 2.30 lakh Saksham Yuvas are currently approved in the Saksham Yuva platform and more than 36,000 such Yuva are working in different government departments.

An official spokesperson said as part of the exit strategy, special efforts would be made to provide employment to those about 5900 Saksham Yuvas who would leave the scheme during financial years 2020-21 and 2021- 22 after completing 35 years of age cut off under the scheme.

The six month strategy which has been chalked out for this purpose include 1-3 months short term skilling and upskilling of 3-5 days, one month job readiness training like CV preparation, interview preparation and career counselling, and two months job linkage with aggregators, local employers and telegram group. It was informed that a target has been fixed to provide career guidance to 30,000 Saksham Yuvas in the year 2021.