Khattar directs for transport facility to govt school students

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said directed the education department to provide transport facilities in the government schools of villages located at faraway distances.

For this, a school transport wing should also be established and the teacher should be made the nodal officer of this transport wing, the CM said while presiding over the meeting of the School education department on Friday. “Arrangement of small vehicles should be made in the schools having fewer number of children. Apart from this, in the schools having larger numbers of children, bigger vehicles should be deployed,” Khattar said.”There would be no shortage of teachers in any district. For this, discussions are being held,” he added.

The CM also directed the officers to prepare a strategy in advance regarding the admissions under 134-A for the upcoming session. He said that no eligible student would be denied admission under 134-A in the new academic session.

Apart from this, the state government is also going to increase the number of model Sanskriti schools. Such students can also be admitted in these schools offering state-of-the-art facilities, the CM said. During this meeting, Khattar also gave directions to the officers regarding online transfer policy of teachers, deputing teaching volunteers in Mewat.