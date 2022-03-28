Follow Us:
Khattar attends Goa CM Pramod Sawant’s swearing-in ceremony

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | March 28, 2022 9:23 pm

Manohar Lal Khattar,

(Photo: SNS)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the second time elected CM of Goa, Pramod Sawant, and extended him best wishes for his second consecutive term.

The swearing-in ceremony was organized at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim. A spokesperson of the Haryana government said the CM had reached the oath-taking ceremony along with Bharatiya Janata Party president, JP Nadda, and BJP’s National general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in this ceremony.

