Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Mondy urged the Union government to take quick steps to remove the prevailing uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations like Combined Defense Services, JEE, and NEET for admissions into National Defence Academy, engineering colleges and medical colleges.

While speaking at a video conference VC) of CMs chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today, Khattar said all efforts are being made to revive economic activities in a safe manner. Sharing details about Haryana in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic spread, the CM said the present statistics of the state are quite promising.

In the state, we are testing 3115 samples every day. Out of the total 22,243 tests conducted till date, only 299 have been found positive. After treatment, 205 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Khattar said presently there are 155 containment zones in the state where the lockdown is being strictly implemented. He shared that presently, quarantine arrangement has been made for 19 thousand patients and arrangement of isolation beds for 9444 patients has also been made. As many as 1101 ventilators are in working condition in the state, he said.

Khattar said industrial and construction activities have been started at places excluding the containment zone and 18750 workers are working 415 such units.

Apart from this, more than two lakh labourers are working in 1448 brick kilns. He said, however, stringent measures are being in Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panchkula, where some cases of Covid-19 have come to light.

Informing the Prime Minister about the agricultural activities started in the state, the CM said that utmost care is being taken in the procurement of wheat and mustard in the mandis (grain market) of the state. He said that two days prior information is being given to the farmers through SMS as which farmer has to bring his crop in which mandi and at what time.

He said that all the employees, Arhtiya, farmers, and labourers working in the mandis have been given a free life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for Covid-19.