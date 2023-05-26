Khattar approves upgradation of 113 secondary schools

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday accorded approval to upgrade 113 Secondary Schools across the state to Senior Secondary Schools.

An official spokesperson said that all such schools across the state which have 80 or more students in Class IX and X, with one acre or more land being available and the nearest senior secondary school being at a distance of three kilometres or more will be upgraded.

Chief Minister Khattar had made an announcement to upgrade such schools recently during Jan Samvad programme at Sirsa.

The spokesperson said that as per the National Education Policy-2020, the schools will be upgraded to ensure universal access and availability of education for all students up to Class XII. A total of 113 high schools in 64 blocks of 20 districts will be upgraded to senior secondary schools.

The spokesperson said with the efforts of the Chief Minister, schools under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme will be established in the state to raise the level of education.

PM-SHRI is a centrally sponsored scheme for the development of schools, which is envisaged as model schools, meeting the needs of 21st century education.