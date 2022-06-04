Khattar approves Rs 2,600 Cr horticulture project funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency

In a bid to create a horticulture value chain in Haryana which will directly benefit the farmers in the coming future, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday approved Rs 2,600 Crore funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The CM said this project in collaboration with JICA will strengthen the supply chain of fruits and vegetables in the domestic market along with ensuring adequate exports.

He said this project will envisage horticulture for security, farm sustainability, and rural prosperity through direct employment along with nutritional security and delivery of safe food to consumers.

Khattar said this in the meeting of the standing finance committee today. It was apprised during the meeting that through this project three lakh farmers will be benefited in various ways. Along with this 10 percent to 15 percent reduction in the post-harvest losses will be achieved within the project timeframe.

It was apprised during the meeting that in order to meet the future requirements, Haryana requires 1695 packhouses, 3.05 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of onion storage along with an expansion of cold storage capacity and other related agri-based infrastructure which will be accommodated with this project in collaboration with JICA keeping in mind the future requirements.

During the meeting agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister, JP Dalal said that the government is dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of the welfare schemes related to agriculture and horticulture reach all farmers without disparity.

He said this initiative of the project will enhance the quality, grading, and packing standards of the product along with enhancing the market linkage and accessibility to the market.