Kashmir Files director pays courtesy call to Khattar

The director of the film Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and his producer wife Pallavi Joshi paid a courtesy call to Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence on Saturday.

During the courtesy call, the couple visited the Chief Minister’s Control Room and Library set up at the CM Residence.

During the tour of the library, the CM said the monuments and gifts received by him will be auctioned soon and that auction money will be contributed to social causes.

Khattar expressed happiness when the superstars said that they are ready to extend their helping hands for any kind of social service required in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The CM also presented Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Shawl to the couple later.