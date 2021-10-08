J&K Killings: Punjab seeks effective measures to ensure protection & security of people

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday expressed deep anguish over the unfortunate incident of gruesome killings of principal and a teacher belonging to minorities by the terrorists in the government school at Srinagar on Thursday.

In a condolence message, the CM urged the Centre to take effective measures to ensure protection and security of people across the state living under the atmosphere of uncertainty due to constant threat and fear from the various terrorist outfits in the strife-torn state.

He also emphasised the need to immediately repose a sense of security amongst such people and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at Centre should intensify the law and order machinery so as to book the guilty forthwith, who had perpetrated this heinous crime against humanity to destroy the ethos of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Channi said severest of the severe punishment should be given to those guilty according to law as a deterrent for others not to repeat such ghastly acts, which should be condemned in the strongest possible words by one and all.

The CM also requested the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to direct the state administration to extend all possible help to the grieved families in these difficult times.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families, Channi prayed to the Almighty to grant courage to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and eternal peace to the departed souls.