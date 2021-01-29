The Haryana government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in three districts — Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal — until 5 p.m. Friday in the wake of violent farmers’ protests in neighbouring Delhi.

“Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 p.m. on 29 January,” an official spokesperson said.

“This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect,” he added.

Sharing more details in this regard, the spokesperson said the suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

The spokesperson said the state government has decided to extend the suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities. After the Centre shut down internet in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Haryana government on Tuesday followed suit suspending mobile internet services, SMS and dongle services provided on mobile networks in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts till 5 p.m. on 27 January.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the national capital region districts of Haryana.