Helicopter Crash: Brigadier Lakhwinder’s family to get Rs 50 lakh, govt job, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said approval has been accorded for giving financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a Haryana resident, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash accident in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was killed along with other armed forces personnel.

Khattar said this apart, one dependent from the Brigadier’s family will also be given a government job. The untimely demise of Brigadier Lakhwinder is an irreparable loss to his family and the state, he said.

The CM said under the ex-gratia policy of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Bal, there is a provision to provide financial assistance as well as government jobs to the dependents of martyr families.

Under this policy, considering the death of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh, who lost his life in a helicopter crash accident, as a ‘Provisional Battle Causality’, special financial assistance and job have been announced.

On 8 December, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, along with 10 other army personnel lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu.