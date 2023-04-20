Heat Wave: Punjab govt offices to open at 7.30 am from 2 May

A day after the Central government issued an advisory to states to reschedule the working hours for workers and labourers across sectors to mitigate the impact of ensuing heat wave conditions, the Punjab government has changed timings for all its offices situated in Punjab and Chandigarh from 2 May.

“The decision was made to reduce power consumption during peak summer and to ensure better coordination and control among the offices,” an official spokesperson said.

He said from 2 May, all government offices will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. This timing will be applicable until 15 July, 2023.

The new timings will be implemented uniformly for all offices, including field offices, Civil Secretariat, and other head offices.

“The early morning opening of offices is expected to substantially reduce power consumption during peak summer when the demand for electricity is highest.The Punjab Government urges all employees to cooperate and adhere to the new timings for the smooth functioning of the offices. The government also appeals to the public to take note of the new timings and plan to visit the offices accordingly,” the spokesperson said.