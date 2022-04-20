Haryana’s high-powered panel on graft to take ‘big decisions’ soon

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is head of the high-powered panel to curb corruption in the state, on

Tuesday said several decisions have been taken to eliminate corruption in Haryana.

He said the first meeting of the high-powered panel constituted to investigate graft cases in Haryana will soon be held in which major decisions on the policies being adopted by the state government to curb corruption and important discussion on pending corruption cases is likely to take place.

Notably, recently Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the formation of a new high-powered committee against corruption.

Sharing more information, the chief secretary Kaushal said that in a recent meeting chaired by CM, several decisions have been taken to eliminate corruption and it is expected that after the implementation of these decisions, corruption cases will be curbed.

Kaushal said regular meetings of the committee would be held and the action being taken on the cases registered by the State Vigilance Bureau would be reviewed from time to time.

He said that the State Vigilance Bureau would also be strengthened further. For this, the services of four retired CBI officers are being taken into the Bureau, to speed up the investigation of the cases.

Besides this, the expansion of the State Vigilance Bureau is also being done at the division level. The Divisional Vigilance Bureau has been authorized to investigate complaints up to Rs One Crore and they will no longer have to seek permission from the headquarters level for the said investigation, said Kaushal.

The chief secretary said after the completion of the investigation at the Bureau level, the sanction of prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act is mandatory for the trial of the case in the court, for this also legal advice has been sought from the Advocate General on authorising the divisional commissioner to take decisions at their level only.

Besides this, efforts are now being made that Chief Vigilance Officers can be appointed from other departments as well through the empanelment process. Presently, every department has a Chief Vigilance Officer of the same department, informed the chief secretary.