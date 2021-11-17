Haryana wins state award in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 survey

Haryana has won a state award in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 survey with two cities of Haryana – Gurugram and Rohtak – bagging the award of ‘Garbage-Free City’ and one city has won the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’.

All these awards will be given to Haryana in the upcoming Swachh Amrit Mahotsav to be held in New Delhi on 20 November 2021. Twelve urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state have been certified as ‘open defecation free (ODF) plus-plus and 43 other Urban Local Bodies with ‘ODF Plus’.

An official spokesperson said Haryana has been announced to be given a State Award under Swachh Survekshan-2021 by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Apart from these, Municipal Corporation Rohtak and Municipal Corporation Gurugram will get the ‘Garbage-Free City’ award. Not only this but Municipal Corporation Gurugram will also be honoured with the award of ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’.

He further informed that 12 ULBs of the state have been certified as ‘ODF Plus-Plus’ by the Central Government, including Gurugram, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Nilokheri, Panipat, Gharaunda, Rewari, and Radaur. He said that apart from the above-mentioned Local Bodies, 43 other Urban Local Bodies have been certified with ‘ODF Plus’.

The spokesperson further informed that in the Swachh Survekshan-2020 also Haryana had performed excellently in terms of cleanliness. He said that during the Swachh Survekshan-2020 last year, where six cities were certified as five-star, 65 cities were rated three-star and 70 cities were rated one-star, while the Municipal Corporation, Karnal got a three-star rating and Municipal Corporation, Rohtak got a one-star rating. Apart from these, 13 cities, which include Gurugram, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala, Ganaur, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Gharaunda, Rewari, Sampla, Hisar, and Radaur, have been declared as ‘ODF Plus-Plus’ and 16 cities have been declared as ‘ODF Plus’.