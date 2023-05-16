Haryana: Vij launches App for Yoga education

Haryana health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday launched a mobile application (app), ‘Yog Manas’ (Yog Shala Management and Analytical System) to promote Yoga education.

The minister said that this app has been launched to promote Yoga education to create a better life, achieve good health and set people on the path to discovering the amazing human beings.

Through this App, the Yoga activities of the citizens, the activities taken by the Yoga Shayak, etc can also be monitored. He said that through this App, a user can register to participate in Yoga through his mobile as this App is available on Google’s Play Store.

In this app, the login of the district Ayush officer has been given and along with the module of Yoga Shayak, a dashboard has been given through which the activities of Yoga can be monitored by the concerned officers.

Vij said the user will have to install the Yog Manas application in his mobile and after that the user will have to activate it by entering his basic information. This App will help users get information regarding location of Yogashalas nearby through GPS.

The user will subscribe to his or her session as per his or her convenience after registering at the respective Yogashala.

Vij said similarly there is a separate login process for yoga Shayak. Yoga Shayak has to turn on his or her GPS location, select concerned Yogashala, create a batch and mark attendance.

The minister said a list of different types of Yoga asanas has also been given in this application.