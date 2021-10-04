Haryana to run cyber security awareness drive in higher education institutions

The Haryana government has decided to run ‘Cyber Security Awareness’ campaigns in all colleges and universities of the state so that students, employees and other people of the society can be saved from ‘cyber fraud’.

A spokesperson of the Haryana higher education department and technical education department said that on behalf of the principal secretary of the department, the registrars of all universities and principals of colleges have been directed to create ‘cyber security awareness in their respective institutions.

He said the state government has published a booklet related to ‘Cyber Security Awareness’ in which information has been given about cyber-crime threats, cyber-frauds, cyber-harassment, ways to prevent cyber-related crime, etc. are given. They have also been directed to publicize the booklet in all the institutes.

Earlier, the Haryana Police had launched outreach initiatives this month to raise awareness about cyber security. The aim is to encourage individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, a spokesperson of the State Crime Branch said on Friday.

The initiatives will also urge businesses to train employees in cyber security so that the interconnected cyberspace is safer and more resilient for everyone, he said. The cyber police station of the State Crime Branch at Panchkula through its ‘A tip a day, to keep cybercriminals away’ outreach initiatives will encourage individuals and organizations to take steps to implement stronger security practices, raise community awareness, and educate vulnerable groups.

With October being the international cybersecurity awareness month, the effort would also be to make users of interconnected devices aware of the threat posed by cybercriminals and countermeasures, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that phishing attacks and scams have thrived since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. “We are telling people to be aware of suspicious e-mails, text messages, or chat boxes that come from a stranger or someone not expected. Think before you click on any suspicious e-mails, links, or attachments and make sure to report any suspicious e-mails to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal,” he said.

Whether it’s students, veterans, or those seeking a career change, the dynamic field of cybersecurity is rapidly growing and has something for everyone, the spokesperson said.

“For individuals, keep cybersecurity at the forefront of your mind as you connect daily. Before purchasing a device or online product, do your research. When you set up a new device or app, consider your security and privacy settings and update default passwords. Cybersecurity should not be an afterthought.” said the police spokesperson.