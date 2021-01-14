The Haryana health department is all set to start the process of administering Covid-19 vaccine from 16 January after receiving 2,41,500 doses of Covishield vaccine on Wednesday.

Sharing details, additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the health department received 2,41,500 doses of Covishield Vaccine at Chandigarh International Airport today.

The vaccine was then taken to the state vaccine store in Kurukshetra where it was handed over to civil surgeon Kurukshetra.

Arora said that around 113 Immunization Session Sites have been identified across the state and the health care workers (HCWs) will be administered the vaccine first.

“Each session site will administer vaccine to 100 beneficiaries by the Vaccinators.

The information in this regard has already been uploaded on the CoWIN portal. Soon messages will be sent to the beneficiaries regarding the administration of vaccine,” said Arora.

Stating that the entire exercise of conducting the dry run proved to be beneficial, the ACS said that after conducting the dry run it came to light that one vaccinator can administer the vaccine to 100 beneficiaries.

“Thus, at each session site a five-member team of vaccinator officers will be deputed, who will ensure that social distancing norms are adhered to. “The messages of each beneficiary will be checked before giving the vaccine.

The beneficiary will wait after the administration of the vaccine and will be guided on the precautions to be taken,” he added.

On the care to be taken after the vaccine is administered, Arora said that the beneficiaries will ensure adherence of social distancing norms, respiratory hygiene,hand hygiene after the vaccine is administered.