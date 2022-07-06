Haryana to promote Dragon Fruit cultivation

Haryana is promoting dragon fruit cultivation by giving Rs 1,20,000 per acre grant for dragon fruit orchards.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, Sumita Misra said a special grant scheme has been implemented by the government to encourage the cultivation of dragon fruit. Dragon fruit is in great demand in the market due to which farmers can make good profits by cultivating this fruit, she said.

Misra said there is a provision of a grant of Rs. 1,20,000 per acre for the dragon fruit orchard. In which Rs. 50,000 is for planting saplings and Rs.70,000 per acre for trawling system. For planting saplings, a grant of Rs. 50,000 will be given in three installments of Rs. 30,000 in the first year, Rs. 10,000 in the second year, and Rs. 10,000 in the third year.

She said that farmers can get good profits by planting more orchards of different kinds of fruit. While establishing orchards saves water, fruit orchards help in increasing the income of the farmers.

The ACS said under this scheme, a farmer can avail of the facility of the grant of up to a maximum of 10 acres. To get the grant, it is mandatory for the farmers to register on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal. She said that the grant will be given on a ‘first come-first serve’ basis. Farmers can take advantage of the scheme by applying on the website of the horticulture department, Misra added.