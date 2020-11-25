The Haryana government on Tuesday said all necessary steps will be taken as precautionary measures in view of the proposed nationwide ‘Delhi Chalo’ (March to Delhi) call given by farmer organisations on 26 November against new farm laws.

The Haryana police has issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi for three days, starting tomorrow, in view of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ farmers’ protest on November 26 and 27.

Road blockades have been put in place in keeping with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattra’s directive to ensure “law and order” because of the farmers’ march, the Haryana Police said.

“A specific call has been given by protesting (farmers’) organisations to gather in Ambala, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Sonipat (before heading to Delhi)… blockades will be created to ensure law and order… all citizens are being informed so they can plan and modify their journey to avoid any inconvenience,” the Haryana Police statement read.

“Blockades or diversions would be created at various road entry points from Punjab into Haryana; at four major National Highways leading towards Delhi – from Ambala, Hisar, Rewari and Palwal – and at entry points from Haryana to Delhi,” the travel advisory states.

Starting Wednesday, a large number of farmers from Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards Delhi to continue their protest against the three contentious farm laws – viewed as antifarmer – after several rounds of failed talks with representatives of the central government.

The Delhi Police has not given permission to protest in the city in view of Covid19. Farmer organisations from UP, Haryana, Uttarkhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have called a March to Delhi. No gathering is permitted amid Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today condemned the Haryana government for using “repressive tactics against farmers” proceeding to Delhi to hold a peaceful protest against the three unjust agricultural laws on the directions of the Centre.

In a statement, SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema termed the sealing of the Haryana borders as most unfortunate. He said the Haryana government did not have any right to stop the movement of farmers on its roads.

“Farmers have a right to proceed to Delhi to record their protest against the agricultural laws,” he said.