Haryana Police gets order to freeze drug peddlers’ property worth Rs 2.42 Cr

Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, Haryana Police has succeeded in getting the orders to freeze properties worth over Rs 2.42 Crore belonging to five drug peddlers and their family members.

Giving this information on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the competent authority in New Delhi had ordered to freeze of the movable and immovable property of accused Sukhander Singh aka Mander Singh, Deep Singh aka Babbi, Daljit Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, and Chinderpal Kaur, all residents of village Panniwala Morikan in Sirsa district.

Police have requested the competent authority to freeze the property of the above peddlers including agricultural land, house, vehicles, and cash deposit in the bank worth Rs 2.42 Crore.

The spokesperson said that accused Deep Singh who was arrested in connection with the recovery of five quintals of poppy husk is still lodged in jail.

According to the current valuation from the revenue department, the value of the frozen property has been estimated at around Rs 3.50 Crore.

The action was initiated under the provisions of the relevant section of the NDPS Act so that the peddlers would not be able to sell their property to anyone, he added.