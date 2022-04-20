Haryana Police busts ‘Fake Diesel’ racket in Sirsa

Haryana Police has unearthed a fake fuel manufacturing unit in Sirsa district and seized around 75,500 liters

of ‘fake’ diesel. Two accused have also been arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the spot and recovered one tanker having a capacity of 25000 liters, two storage tankers with the capacity of 27000 liters (10000 litres recovered in one tank, five full white tanks of 2100 litre each, five full drums 220 litres each, one machine with diesel nozzle machine, two motors for shifting diesel in another tank, besides Rs 6,11,360 in cash.

The seized oil was stored across trucks, drums, and tankers having a huge capacity.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salesman Deepak, a resident of Adampur, and Ramesh who is a native of Rajasthan. Sharing information about the modus operandi of the arrested gang, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the culprits used to prepare ‘fake diesel’ by mixing base oil, paraffin, and mineral turpentine oil

in their godown. The primary probe has also revealed the involvement of two more persons.

A case against the accused has been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.