Haryana Police arrests nine people in DSP murder case

Haryana Police has arrested a total of nine people in the murder case of Nuh’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surendra Singh Bishnoi that took place on July 19.

According to Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, “After arresting six people in the case of the DSP killing earlier, we have arrested three more people in the past two days.”

Singla added, “One accused (Tabbir alias Baira) was arrested on July 24 (Sunday), while Arshad (the son of the owner of the dumper truck) and a labourer named Abbas were arrested on July 25,”

The Nuh Police arrested three more people in connection with the alleged murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh on July 19.

“So far nine out of 12 accused have been arrested under different charges. The remaining three will also be arrested soon and the case will proceed further as per the Court’s directions,” he further said.

The main accused in the Nuh DSP killing, identified as Shabir alias Mittar hailing from Tauru, Haryana was arrested after an encounter with the Haryana Police on July 20.

He was arrested from the hills of Ganghora, the hill station area of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) where he was hiding after killing the DSP.

On July 19, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said that the culprits will not be spared.

He said that strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

“We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them,” Singla said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide a job to one family member of the deceased police officer.

“The DSP performed his duty with bravery and the dumper truck involved in the incident has been identified. Senior Haryana Police officers had rushed to the spot,” said CM.

Haryana Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma also said that “strict action” will be taken against the guilty.

SP Varun Singla informed that they also filed three other cases in the matter and have seized 27 ‘stolen vehicles’ under section 102 of the CrPC (Power of police officer to seize certain property), which will be investigated later in a separate case.