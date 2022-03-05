Haryana: Now apply for assistance from the CM Relief Fund ‘online’

Applicants, seeking financial assistance on medical grounds under Haryana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), can now apply for it “online”.

The CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday launched a portal to ease the process for the applicants seeking financial assistance on medical grounds. During the launch of the portal, Khattar said after re-examining the earlier procedure, directions were given to digitalise the process through the Saral portal for the convenience of the public seeking financial assistance.

He said now applicants can simply apply on the Saral portal through their Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) identity card, upload relevant documents like medical bills, OPD bills etc. and can apply for financial assistance on medical grounds from CMRF.

As per the information given by the department spokesperson, the application is further marked to the login of public representatives of the concerned area (Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative Assembly, chairman Zila Parishad, chairman Block Samiti, mayor or president of municipal councils) for which they may recommend the case within five days.

“Thereafter, the application will be pushed to the user of Deputy Commissioner, who in turn will simultaneously forward the application to concerned tehsildar and civil surgeon for verification of land details and medical documents respectively,” the spokesperson said.

He said a district level committee will meet fortnightly and will recommend the cases for grant of financial assistance on medical grounds to the Chief Minister’s office.

The amount will be transferred directly in the account of the applicant or beneficiary. The spokesperson further said the CM has taken the decision to include 22 chronic diseases more under the CMRF. “Our government mandate is to ensure good governance across the state. Our aim is to provide benefits to the applicants within the stipulated time frame,” the CM said after the launch of the portal.