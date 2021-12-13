Haryana notifies criteria for excluding ‘creamy layer’ within Backward Classes

Haryana government has notified new criteria for exclusion persons within the Backward Classes (BCs) as “creamy layer” by amending relevant sections of Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act 2016.

As per the notification issued by the Haryana scheduled castes and backward classes welfare department, persons appointed to constitutional posts or constitutional personalities like President, Vice-President, Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts, Chairman and Members of Union Public Service Commission and of State Public Service Commission, Chief Election Commissioner, and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Persons holding similar constitutional posts and sons and daughters of Members of Parliament or Members of Legislative Assembly will not be able to claim the benefit of reservation.

Similarly, these instructions will be applicable to sons and daughters of Class I and Class II officers of the all Indian, Central, and state services, whose parents are serving in these categories, officers holding equivalent or comparable basis in these institutions like banks, insurance organisations, etc.

This apart, sons and daughters of Armed Forces and Para Military Forces (persons holding civil posts are not included) parents either or both of whom is or are in the rank of Major or above in the Army or equivalent in the Navy or Air Force or Para Military Forces will not be able to claim the benefit of reservation.

According to the notification, sons, and daughters of persons belonging to a family (father, mother, and minor children) which owns land more than the land permissible under Haryana ceiling on land Holdings Act, 1972 (26 of 1972) and sons and daughters of parents having gross annual income of Rs Six lakh or above or possessing wealth above Rs. 1 crore for a period of last three consecutive years will not be able to claim the benefit of reservation.