Haryana to install Pillars across the state borders to resolve disputes with other states

In order to resolve border disputes with other states, the Haryana government will install pillars across the state’s borders.

The work of installing pillars has already been started from Panipat district, the deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, said on Friday in response to a question asked by a member of the House during the budget session of Haryana Assembly. He said that Haryana shares borders with Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, where sometimes there are mutual disputes between people regarding their land boundaries, for the resolution of these, the state government has taken the decision to install pillars on the borders of the state.

He said the process of installing pillars on the Haryana-UP border has been started in Panipat. In this, a target has been set to install five reference pillars, 91 sub-reference pillars and 2,423 boundary pillars in a year.

On the matter of border dispute between the two states, Chautala said an Act namely ‘Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (Change of Border) Act, 1979’ was notified by the Government of India through ‘Act No. 31 of 1979’.

According to the provisions of this act, ‘Dixit Award’ was passed by the Union government and boundary pillars were established between the borders in both the states with the help of Survey of India. Due to the flow of river Yamuna and with time, the boundaries have been washed away.

The deputy chief minister said in this matter a meeting was held between the Chief Ministers of both the states in Lucknow on 14 December 2019 and between the officers of both the states on 9 January 2020 in Chandigarh. This matter is being taken up with the Survey of India for land demarcation.

Chautala said as far as the land of the villages situated 42 kilometers along the Yamuna river from Rana Majra to village Simbalgarh in Samalkha Assembly Constituency is concerned, it is ‘Shamlat Deh’ in the revenue records, so as per law the villagers even after having possession and girdawari, it is not possible to make entries of ownership in their names in the revenue records.