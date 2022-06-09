Haryana to implement new version e-office by October to make govt offices paperless

To bring more transparency, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said a new version of the e-office will be made available by October to ensure that no delay is caused in any work.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding the implementation of the e-office process, the chief secretary said the new version of e-Office 7 can be accessed on tablets, iPad also and multiple documents can be opened simultaneously at the same time.

This apart, the facility of speech to text, and paragraph referencing feature will also be available in this new version. There will be the facility to work in both Hindi and English languages. This will also improve the working capacity of employees deputed in government offices, said Kaushal.

He said with the implementation of the e-office the entire working of the government offices would be made paperless. So far, e-office has been implemented in 146 departments, boards, and corporations of the state. These include 123 departments and 22 Public Sector Enterprises.

The chief secretary said there are more than 32,000 e-office users, for which data storage has been increased from six to eight Terabytes. He said that 75 percent of work of the finance department and 61 percent of work of the office of the chief secretary is being done through the e-office.

He said that till now version 5.6 of the e-office is being used in the state. It will be upgraded to a new version 7 and implemented in all departments by the month of October.