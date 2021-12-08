Haryana Haj Committee invites online applications for ‘trainers’

Haryana State Haj Committee has invited online applications for Haj-2022 by 31 January 2022.

Given this information on Wednesday, the executive officer of the committee, Subhandeen Bhatti said the person who wishes to have the training and become a trainer for Haj-2022 can apply on the website of Haj Committee i.e. www.hajcommittee.gov.in by 20 December.

“There should be no criminal case against the applicant. Applicants should have received both doses of the Covid vaccine and attended Haj Yatra. Besides this, an applicant should have good mental and physical health and have basic computer knowledge,” he added.

Bhatti said government officers and officials who went to Saudi Arabia as Haj assistants, Haj officers, and Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will also be eligible for training.

He said that as per the service conditions fixed by the Haj Committee of India, State Haj Committee would select the candidates for training.