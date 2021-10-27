Haryana govt notifies ‘Assistance for Waste Management Scheme’ for industrial sector

Haryana government has notified the ‘Assistance for Waste Management Scheme’ for the industrial sector.

Under this, incentives will be provided to the industries in the state to encourage them to carry out waste management activities including collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste which is not just environmentally, socially, and financially sustainable but is also economically viable, an official spokesperson of industries and commerce department said.

The scheme will be effective from 1 January 2021 and remain in operation for a period of five years. The assistance would be admissible on the purchase of land, machinery and equipment on or after 1 January 2021 and before 31 December 2025.

The spokesperson said under Assistance for Waste Management Scheme, financial assistance of 50 per cent of project cost (land and building subject to maximum of 25 per cent of project cost)

including machinery and equipment up to Rs 50 Crore will be provided to facilitate setting up of electronic waste management and e-waste recovery projects for industries operating in

Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

The spokesperson said New Ultra-Mega Projects, Mega Projects, Large Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises operating in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector anywhere in the state will only be provided financial support by way of reimbursement of expenditure incurred.

The spokesperson said that in case, it is found at any stage that the applicant has claimed the assistance on the basis of wrong facts, the applicant would besides refunding assistance with compound rate of interest (12 per cent per annum) and facing legal action, will be debarred from grant of any incentives from the state government.

If the applicant fails to refund the subsidy amount with interest, then the amount shall be recovered as arrear of land revenue. The applicant shall be debarred from public procurement as a result of mismatch in facts and figures, he added.