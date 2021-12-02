Haryana Govt aiming to uplift poor families by increasing their income: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that while realising Dr. Mangal Sen’s dream of Antyodaya, the state government has targeted to increase the income of the poorest of the poor families and to bring them into the APL (above poverty line) category for their economic upliftment.

He said a scheme has been started by the state government for the upliftment of the families at the bottom of the pyramid. Under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojna, about 3.5 lakh families with annual income less than Rs One lakh have been identified, and a target has been set to increase their income up to Rs Two lakh by ensuring benefits of welfare schemes through special Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas. Such Melas are being organized in the state till 25 December 2021.

During the programme organized on the 31st death anniversary of former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dr. Sen at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, CM released a book titled “Dr. Mangal Sen- Saidhantik Rajneeti Ke Pathik” based on the thoughts of Dr. Mangal Sen.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the renovation work of Dr. Mangal Sen Multi-Purpose Hall being done at a cost of Rs 2.5 Crore and laid the foundation stone of Kabbadi Hall to be constructed at an amount of about Rs 8.50 Crore.

Khattar said Dr. Sen always devoted his life to social service.

After the partition of the country, he rehabilitated the people in the rehabilitation camps and gave them medicines.

He called upon the people of the state to read about the life of Dr. Sen and acquire from him the spirit of philanthropy and social service. Charity is the biggest religion, he said.

The CM called upon the attendees to follow the path of Antyodaya shown by Dr. Sen which he said would be a real tribute to him.

Remembering the time spent with Dr. Sen, Khattar said he has learned a lot about social service while working with Dr. Sen for many years.

He said that he himself started social work in 1981 and till 1984 he was closely associated with Dr. Sen used to take everyone along and the spirit of public service was filled in him. He was the epitome of simplicity, said the CM.