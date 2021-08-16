Haryana gets new DGP

Haryana government has appointed Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP).

Sharing more details in this regard, an official spokesperson said that on the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Prashanta Kumar Agrawal has been appointed as Director General of Police, Haryana for a period of two years.

Agrawal would replace Manoj Yadava. Yadava had joined as police chief on February 21, 2019.

Citing personal reasons and career prospects, he had earlier written to ACS (Home) Rajeev Arora on June 22 seeking repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau. Earlier, the UPSC had empanelled IPS officers Dr RC Mishra (1989 batch), Muhammad Akil (1989 batch) and Agrawal for the post. The government chose Agrawal today.