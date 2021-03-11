Taking action against illegal colonies, the Haryana government has registered 2,127 first information reports (FIRs) against such violators.

Replying to a question asked by a legislator during the Budget session in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala said the government will continue to take strict action in such cases.

In response to another question, he said that the state government has taken numerous steps to bring in transparency in the functioning of the revenue department, which has helped the people to get their land registered with ease.

Chautala further said that anyone can take online appointment for registry of land deed. Besides this, no objection certificate can also be availed online by depositing the outstanding fees. The deputy CM, who also holds the charge of revenue department, said during the Covid-19 pandemic between 1 February 2020 to 31 December last year, 6,223 deeds were registered in violation of Haryana Urban Development Regulation Act, 1975 in the state.

The state government has charge-sheeted eight registrars and sub-registrars in this regard. The case is presently under police investigation. He further said that these officers have been deployed in another division so that police investigation is not influenced.

Chautala said the demand for providing buildings for sub-divisional or tehsil office and housing facility for employees working there will be met, and work will start as soon as all formalities have been completed and approval has been sanctioned.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of the public works department, said that the sub-divisional or tehsil offices are the principal administrative offices of the state government and the construction of these offices will also facilitate the people. In such a situation the state government aims to complete the construction of these buildings as soon as possible, he added.