Haryana: Cops most corrupt, Revenue Dept comes next in Vigilance Bureau corruption list

Nearly half of the government officers and officials arrested for corruption in Haryana belong to the police and the revenue department. On average, one public servant gets arrested on corruption charges every second day of a month.

Of the 83 government officers and officials arrested for accepting bribes in 71 criminal cases in the first half of 2022, 41 are from the police (23) and revenue department (18).

As per the figures released by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) Haryana, those arrested on corruption charges between 1 January and 30 June this year include 10 gazetted officers and 73 non-gazetted officials.

On average, 15 public servants have been arrested on corruption charges every month.

Besides the police and revenue department, 15 employees of power utilities, eight of urban local bodies, three each of excise and taxation and social justice and empowerment departments, two each of transport, food civil supplies and consumer affairs and mining departments were nabbed red-handed while taking bribes ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 5 lakh in separate cases.

When it comes to high-ranking officers, two chief engineers of the urban local bodies department have been arrested for siphoning off public funds, and a Haryana Civil Service officer was arrested during the investigation of a trap case.

A district town planner was caught red-handed taking Rs Five lakh bribe and the co-accused Tehsildar was also arrested. A superintending engineer of a municipal corporation was caught accepting Rs 50 thousand while a deputy excise and taxation commissioner was caught red-handed taking Rs 50 thousand bribes, and a district horticulture officer was nabbed taking Rs 30 thousand bribes.

An executive engineer of HSVP (horticulture) was arrested for taking a Rs 30,000 bribe and an executive engineer of the Municipal Committee was arrested, two sub-divisional officers were caught red-handed taking Rs 28,000 as a bribe.

A district attorney was caught red-handed taking Rs 2,500 bribe, a naib tehsildar was nabbed taking Rs 14,000 as a bribe, A building inspector was arrested taking Rs Five lakh bribe, and an assistant sub-inspector was nabbed red-handed taking Rs Four lakh bribe.

A Taxation Inspector was nabbed red-handed taking Rs Two lakh bribe and a police inspector of Gujarat police was nabbed taking Rs Two lakh bribe at Gurugram.

This apart, six Junior engineers, ten patwari, one taxation inspector, one police inspector, eight sub-inspectors, and seven assistant sub-inspectors were also caught red-handed taking bribes, during this period.