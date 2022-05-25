Haryana CM announces bonanza for Kashyap community

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced the birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap would be included in the list of restricted holidays.

Addressing a large gathering during the Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti celebrations organized in Karnal, the CM said a Chair in the name of Maharishi Kashyap Chair will be set up in Kurukshetra University for doing research on the life history of Maharishi Kashyap, for which an amount of 15 lakh will be given to the University this year.

Khattar further announced the Chowk in Karnal Sector 14 and Jundla Government College would be named after Maharishi Kashyap.

He said Maharishi Kashyap’s birth anniversary would be celebrated every year by organising similar state-level functions and an Antyodaya Kaushal Rozgar Kendra would also be opened in his name.

This apart, he also announced to give a grant of Rs 44 lakh for the construction of four Dharamshalas of Kashyap Community at Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bilaspur, and Safidon.

The CM said for the upliftment of the weaker sections and ensuring the overall development of every citizen, and Antyodaya Skill Development Center would be opened in every district so that the skilled persons can be trained and more employment opportunities can be provided to them.

Khattar said Muniraj Kashyap was a great philanthropist and Prajapalak and he composed great scriptures like Smriti Granth and Kashyap Samhita to give a new direction to the society. The inspirational personality of such a great sage will always guide mankind, he added.

This community, a descendant of Maharishi Kashyap, is considered to be a society of bravery and camaraderie. This community has played a very commendable role in the freedom movement, he said.

Through ‘Sant-Mahapurush Samman Vichar Prasar Yojana’, the state government left no stone unturned for ensuring to preach the message of great men in the society, he said.