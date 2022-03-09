Haryana Budget for 2022-23 focused on uplifting poorest of the poor: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the main goal of the government is to uplift the poorest of the poor and this time the Budget has also been focused on uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Addressing a Press conference after presenting the state budget in the Haryana Assembly today, the CM said using Parivar Pehchan Patra, the government is implementing new schemes.

Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of finance, said all families with income below Rs 1.80 lakh to be included in Ayushman Yojana. He said this Budget has been introduced in the direction of improving the system.

“Instead of offering freebies to the eligible person, emphasis will be given towards making them Atamnirbhar (self-reliant). This is in the interest of the country and the people.

Citizens can move ahead in life if they get an education, medical facilities, employment, and infrastructure,” he added.

The CM said as per Parivar Pehchan Patra data, 29 per cent of families have Scheduled Caste and 34.5 per cent from backward classes (BCs) have income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

“Whereas, the percentage of SC and BC is 20 and 27 per cent respectively of the total population. At first, the government has set a target to improve the standard of living of these families,” he added. Khattar said now every family in the income group of less than Rs. 1.80 lakh will get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Till now about 15.5 lakh people used to come under this scheme, but now 28 to 30 lakh people are likely to get benefits.

The CM said seven years ago, power companies in the state were running at a loss but because of reforms, now all the four power discoms of the state are in a profitable position. “Therefore, the government did not increase the rate of electricity but has reduced the rate twice,” he added.

The CM said now all ESI hospitals of the state will also be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. An agreement has been made on this. Besides this, separate arrangements will be made in Haryana for the treatment of persons with disabilities having an income of less than Rs Three lakh.

Poor families will get free health check-ups once in two years, he added. More facilities will be increased in the health sector, one medical college will be set up in each district, said the CM.