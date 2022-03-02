Haryana Assembly: Gannaur & NIT Faridabad legislators gets best MLA award

Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, on Wednesday awarded the honour of the best Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to Gannaur legislator Nirmal Rani and NIT Faridabad legislator Pandit Neeraj Sharma for the year 2021 during the budget session in the Assembly today, on the lines of the tradition of held in the Lok Sabha every year.

Gupta bestowed the awards to the two MLAs, along with a cheque worth Rs One lakh, shawl, shield, and citation, in the presence of the Leader of the House and Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kanwar Pal.

After receiving the award, both the MLAs expressed their gratitude for this new practice started by the Speaker and the Leader of the House and said that this award will definitely act as an inspiration for them.

A first-time MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nirmal Rani defeated Congress heavyweight and former Haryana assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur seat by more than 10,000 votes.

A first-time MLA from NIT Faridabad NIT, Congress’ Neeraj Sharma won the seat defeating the BJP’s Nagender Bhadana.