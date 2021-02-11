Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister, J P Dalal on Wednesday said the upcoming state budget 2021-2022 will prove to be very significant towards enhancing farmers’ income as the agriculture sector will see a substantial increase in the budget allocation this year. Presiding a review meeting regarding the Budget for the agriculture department, Dalal said the state government is working towards formulating fertile policies so as to enhance farmers’ income.

He said that in the year 2020-2021 a budget of Rs 3,270 Crore was allocated to the agriculture sector which is likely to increase this year and it will facilitate the farmers in upgrading their farming techniques and become progressive farmers.

Dalal during the review meeting took a stock of the progress of the various farmer friendly schemes. The minister also asked the officers concerned to organize programmes for farmers so as to disseminate information regarding various Schemes being run by the state government for the welfare of the farmers.

The budget session of Haryana Assembly will commence on 5 March at 2 p.m. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of state Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.