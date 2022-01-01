Haryana: 4 killed in landslide at Bhiwani’s Dadam mining zone, more feared trapped

Four people were killed and many others are feared trapped on Saturday following a landslide at Dadam mining zone at Tosham in Bhiwani district.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, directed the deputy commissioner, Bhiwani, RS Dhillon to deploy cranes, fire brigade and other machinery from the adjoining districts to clear the debris so that the people buried under it could be rescued. He said that there won’t be any relaxation in relief work

The CM expressed grief over the death of four persons and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said several rescue teams have pressed into service for rescue work. “I am deeply saddened over the incident that took place at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The rescue operation is being run by the administration. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Madhuban and an Army unit from Hisar have been called. So far four people have died,” said Vij in a tweet.

Police said around half-a-dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris caused by the landslide which occurred around 9 am in Tosham block. Bhiwani Chief Medical Officer Raghuvir Shandilya had earlier said that Toofan Sharma (30), a native of Bihar and Binder (23), who hailed from Baganwala in Haryana’s Jind district, have died in the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) Manoj Kumar said four to five people may still be trapped under the debris. Some locals, however, claimed that the number of those trapped could be more but there was no official confirmation on this.