Haryana : 1 held for demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from hotelier

Haryana Police has arrested a person for demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from a hotel owner of Kurukshetra district through a WhatsApp call.

An official spokesperson said the caller had threatened to kill the victim and his family if he failed to comply with his demand of Rs 20 lakh.

He said the hotelier Joginder Singh lodged a complaint about the ransom and a threatening call with the police on 18 November.

In his complaint, Singh said he got a WhatsApp call on 17 November on his mobile phone and the suspect demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom.

The spokesperson said an SIT headed by a DSP level officer was formed to crack the case. Using information technology and cybercrime expertise, the police team traced the phone call and finally nabbed the accused mastermind Ankush, a resident of district Karnal. A case has also been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.