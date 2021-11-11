Gang involved in oil theft from Hindustan Petroleum pipeline busted

Haryana Police has busted a gang involved in oil theft from Hindustan Petroleum (HP) pipeline after it arrested three people from Fatehabad district.

Giving this information on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused have been identified as Krishan of Bhiwani district, Ranjit of district Mainpuri (UP) and Firaad Ali of Muradabad presently residing at Nangloi, Delhi.

The gang has so far stolen about 8000 litres of oil from HP underground pipeline passing from near village Aharwan.

When the oil company came to know of oil theft from Rama Mandi (Punjab) to Bahadurgarh underground oil pipeline, it had reported the matter to the police on October 29. On getting a complaint, a police team, based on intelligence and other inputs, successfully detected the gang involved in the theft.

It is a major break-through as the crime of oil theft not only relates to loss of revenue to the oil company but pilferage in underground oil pipelines could also have led to the fire hazards, he added.

In the preliminary inquiry, names of two of their other associates have also been revealed which would be arrested soon. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.