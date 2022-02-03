Fearing split, Cong delaying CM face announcement in Punjab: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the ruling Congress is delaying the announcement of its chief ministerial face in Punjab due to fear of a split in the party.

Addressing a Press conference today, Mann said Congress is also frightened by the fear of defeat. “They (Congress) have no idea who should be declared as Chief Minister candidate. The Congress high command is still in doubt whether to announce the name of the chief ministerial candidate or contest elections without declaring one name for CM face,” he added.

The AAP leader said seeing the mood of the people of Punjab, Congress is now worried. “Seeing all the media surveys indicating the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, Congress is apprehensive and is not directly forwarding any one of its leaders due fear of division in their party,” he added.

Mann said as 5 February is the last day for the withdrawal of nominations of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress decided on 6 February to announce its chief ministerial face.

“Congress fears that if the chief ministerial candidate’s name is announced earlier, then a large number of candidates from the opposing factions will withdraw their nominations and give up the candidature,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress for conducting a survey to decide its CM face, Mann said Congress questioned the survey of the Aam Aadmi Party and called it fake but now they are getting the survey done by imitating the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Now people have made up their mind to teach a lesson to Congress. The people of Punjab are fully determined to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party this time,” he added.