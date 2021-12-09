Farm Laws: AAP, SAD congratulate farmers on historic victory

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal Thursday congratulated farmers and farmer organisations for their historic win in the movement against farm laws.

AAP Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP), Bhagwant Mann said farmers and laborers sitting on dharna have not only won the war against Narendra Modi government, but they have also won the hearts of the people of Punjab and the entire country.

He said all the farmers involved in the movement are warriors. “The warrior farmers sacrificed their lives, but they never bowed down before the arrogance of the Modi government. Punjab will always remember the sacrifices of these farmers and the farmers’ movement will be written in golden letters in history. The coming generations of the country will take inspiration from the winning spirit of these farmers and will always defeat the dictatorship behavior of any government in a democratic way,” the AAP leader said.

Mann said the victory of the farmers’ agitation has proved that dictatorship has no place in a democratic country like India. He said, during the Emergency, Indira Gandhi also behaved like a dictator and after passing the farm laws, the Modi government was ready to do the same.

“But the common people of our country, farmers, and laborers taught a lesson to both the dictators. This proves that dictatorship in India cannot last for long,” he added.

Criticizing the Modi government, Mann said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi are slaves of the corporates. “The Prime Minister has no sympathy for the farmers. If he had sympathy, then this movement would not have lasted so long and so many farmers would not have lost their lives. Fearing defeat in the elections to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, BJP decided to repeal all three anti-farmer laws,” he said.

If there were no upcoming UP election, even today the Modi government and the BJP leaders would have treated the farmers with the same ruthlessness, Mann added.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said farmers had not only forced the BJP led Central government to repeal the three agricultural laws but had also paved the way for making the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right.

He said farmers have given a clear-cut message to the rulers of the country that no laws can be framed on agriculture without taking them into confidence. Badal also welcomed the decision of the farmers to return back to their homes in Punjab.