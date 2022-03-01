Every Haryanvi stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely.

He said for this, the Union ministry of external affairs and the Haryana government are making dedicated efforts. “So far, the Haryana government has contacted 700 students through email, WhatsApp, and other communication mediums. As many as 90 students have returned safely,” the CM said while responding to questions of the media persons during his one-day stay in Karnal on Tuesday.

The CM said in view of the crisis in Ukraine, the State Government had already set up a control room. A help desk has been set up at Delhi airport to help the students.

This apart, some students of Haryana have also reached Mumbai by plane from Ukraine and to help them a control room is also being set up there. All possible help will be given to bring these students safely back to Delhi and Haryana, said Khattar.

He said the Union ministry of external affairs is keeping a close watch on the entire matter. Four Central ministers have reached four countries adjoining Ukraine, they are making efforts to bring Indian citizens back to the country by holding talks with those countries, said the CM. He said the deputy commissioners are contacting the families of those who are stuck in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly commencing from 2 March 2, the CM said this time the Budget will be beneficial for all sections.

On the lines of the Centre, this time, more emphasis would be given on mission infrastructure. Besides this, special attention will also be given as to how to ensure the reach of various welfare schemes of the government to the eligible persons.

Responding to another question, Khattar said the state government has held talks with the Auto Union in Gurugram to discontinue the 10-year old diesel and 15-year old petrol autos. For now, this rule is not applicable to any other district.

The government had given an extension on the notification of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding tractors. This notification has been extended one more time. NGT has drafted a rule regarding NCR, the same is being implemented in Gurugram only. Giving relaxation for this Rule in other districts will be considered after the state’s budget.

Responding to another question, the Chief Minister said that the NCR area is up to 100 kilometres.