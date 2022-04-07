Ensure common cremation grounds for SCs, STs, BCs & others: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department to ensure common cremation grounds for people belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), backward classes (BC) and others.

Chairing a meeting of the state level vigilance and monitoring committee which has been constituted under Rule 16 of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, the CM said it is imperative to take such steps for developing a homogenous society without any prejudice.

The CM said with the implementation of these steps, the state will gradually move towards ‘Samrasta’ (harmony) society.

In another major step taken to ebb social inequalities, Khattar also suggested common community centres so as to bring people of every caste or creed under one roof.

During the meeting a comprehensive review was taken on the steps being taken to uplift the people belonging to SC, ST and BCs.

Taking a strong view on the pendency of cases and the witnesses turning hostile in court cases pertaining to SC and ST, the CM asked the officers concerned to make a list of such cases pertaining to murder (Section 302 of the IPC) attempt to murder (Section 307 of the IPC) and rape cases (Section 376 of the IPC) in last 10 years and their present status.

He also asked the officers concerned to study the pending cases pertaining to financial relief to be given to the beneficiaries as per the guidelines. The officers should also conduct this study so as to keep a track of the year in which the financial aid was sought, the number of cases pending and reason for delay, Khattar added.

The home minister Anil Vij, who was also present in the meeting asked the officers concerned to ensure timely intimation of such cases to the department of welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes soon after the registration of FIR with complete information.

He said such a mechanism should be developed so that as soon as the information of the registration of FIR is received the benefits as per the rules are extended to the beneficiaries. Vij also asked them to ensure that a copy of the FIR is sent by the superintendent of police to deputy commissioner and department of social welfare.